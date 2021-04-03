25,220 Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,525,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 249,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,901 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,570 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,567,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,850,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

