Retirement Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021


Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

