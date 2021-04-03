Retirement Group LLC Buys Shares of 807 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,129,000. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $73.29.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.