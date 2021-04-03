Retirement Group LLC Invests $49,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $161.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.70 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.