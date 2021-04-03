1,350 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

