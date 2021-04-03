Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,230 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.88% of Ulta Beauty worth $142,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 51,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total transaction of $53,886,368.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,671,138.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 491,482 shares of company stock worth $150,119,855. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $313.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.29 and a 12-month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.