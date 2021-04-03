JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,343,470 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343,470 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $148,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In related news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COLD opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

