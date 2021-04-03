JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 121,438 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,132,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,438 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $170,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

NYSE:BAM opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,220.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

