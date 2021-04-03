Field & Main Bank Sells 300 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Field & Main Bank decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 687.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $154.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $215.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.02 and a 200 day moving average of $144.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $113.98 and a 52 week high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.