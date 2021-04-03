Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,560 shares of company stock worth $36,669,799. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,478.62 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

