Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,400 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 579,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USA. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,797 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 80,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of USA stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.