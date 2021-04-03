Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,400 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 576,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 7,327 shares of company stock worth $51,433 in the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MACK opened at $6.48 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.