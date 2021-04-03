Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 2,556.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after buying an additional 333,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,178,000 after acquiring an additional 237,778 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $22,422,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,967 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $82.20 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

