Berman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

