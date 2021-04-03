Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,239 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in NOV by 89.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in NOV by 34.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOV. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

