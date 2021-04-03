Mariner LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,918,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.74 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.