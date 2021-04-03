Zacks: Analysts Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $84.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 161,705 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Independent Bank by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 151,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after acquiring an additional 113,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.