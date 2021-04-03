9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on NMTR shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.