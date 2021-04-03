Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $10.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

F stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

