Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.98. H.B. Fuller posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

NYSE:FUL opened at $63.25 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,235,824.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,434,253.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,300. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,541 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

