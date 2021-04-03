NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$2.49 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$562.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

