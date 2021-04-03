National Pension Service Sells 1,381 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $32,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,065,597,000 after acquiring an additional 350,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after buying an additional 240,412 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,589,000 after buying an additional 90,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $284.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.39 and its 200 day moving average is $283.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.15 and a 1 year high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

