Albion Financial Group UT Takes $30,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock opened at $240.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.10. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.55.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

