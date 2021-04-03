KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

OXY opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

