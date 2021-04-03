Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 14,914 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,914 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.