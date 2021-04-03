Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,710 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,229 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 8,093,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 125.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

