KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021


KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

