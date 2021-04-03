Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 25,500 Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of ICLK opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK).

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.