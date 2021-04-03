Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $26,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $69.26 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.70.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

