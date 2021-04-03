Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 650 iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRV. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $46.80 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.