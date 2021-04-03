Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

