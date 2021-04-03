EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,102 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

TSM stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $647.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

