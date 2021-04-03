First National Bank of Omaha Buys Shares of 1,239 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $232.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

