First National Bank of Omaha Purchases New Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $500.95 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $259.37 and a 52-week high of $530.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

