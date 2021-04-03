First National Bank of Omaha Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

