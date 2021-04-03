First National Bank of Omaha Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 588.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 92,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,122 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 315,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 354,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,908,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRU. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,166. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRU opened at $92.26 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

