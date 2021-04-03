First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 134 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 15.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $388.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $180.16 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.92 and its 200 day moving average is $320.20. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.