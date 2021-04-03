Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 5,484 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Shares of CPB opened at $49.97 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

