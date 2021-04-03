Brokerages Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of AG opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

