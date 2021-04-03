Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.85.

Shares of VMC opened at $166.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.54. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

