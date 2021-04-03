Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives $74.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.71.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $86.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

