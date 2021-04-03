10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel Sells 7,500 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $1,383,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 443,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,792,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TXG opened at $185.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.25 and a 200 day moving average of $157.54. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

