NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Position Reduced by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

