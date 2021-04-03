Symmetry Partners LLC Has $420,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 230,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $6,283,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.79 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.