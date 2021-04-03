Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,289 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $485.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $547.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.70. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.42 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

