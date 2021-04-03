Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $165.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.24.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.59.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.