New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,114,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854,566 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 1.6% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 3.62% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $1,136,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $14.50 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

