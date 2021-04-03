Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TH opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.29.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.