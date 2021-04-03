2,116 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 104.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 103,899 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 271,109 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAE opened at $112.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day moving average of $113.25. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.48 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

