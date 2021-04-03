Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

IBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $538,570.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $7,983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,173,025 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

